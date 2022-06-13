More than a thousand people join search for Checkers the dachshund, missing in Wainuiomata

Checkers the dachshund. Photo / Givealittle

The Wainuiomata community is coming out in force to search for a dog that has been missing since last month.

More than 1000 people are on the lookout for Checkers the black and tan dachshund who disappeared on May 13 – the day his parents Leonie and Steve flew to America.

When they landed and discovered their dog was missing, the pair tried to return home but all flights were booked. They then caught Covid-19, leading to a delay before they could fly home to find their boy.

Despite a handful of confirmed sightings in the area, Checkers is still missing – more than a month after he disappeared.

He was last seen on June 11 but extensive search efforts have come up empty.

Despite thermal imaging drones, grid searches and CCTV footage checks, Checkers has not been brought home. But the community is not losing hope.

A Facebook page and Givealittle have been set up to assist the search, with 1300 people joining the Facebook group and more than $5000 being raised in under 24 hours.

The money will be used to support the search team with trail cams, drone hire, professional expertise and humane traps.

Any excess will be donated to dog rescue organisations.

Leonie is offering a $2000 reward for Checkers' safe return home, and says she is blown away by the support her family has received.

"All I can say is a million thank-yous to everyone that has been involved in Bring Checkers Home so far," she wrote on the group's page early this month.

"Your comments, hugs and positive vibes have given us such solace. To know so many people care about fur-babies is mind-blowing. I am so humbled and I can never repay (although I will try) you all for the acts of true kindness that have been shown by so many searching for my wee boy."