Fire and Emergency said it was alerted to the shed fire at Ardmore just before 1am. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has confirmed 13 pigs have died following a fire in Auckland early this morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were alerted just before 1am to the shed fire in Ardmore.

MPI said it was working with the piggery owner to ensure any ongoing animal welfare needs were met.

It was still seeking more information about the cause of the fire.

A local vet had visited the site and was providing support.