More than 50 firefighters battling out-of-control hedge fire in Rangiora; one property evacuated

More than 50 North Canterbury firefighters are battling an out-of-control hedge-fire in Rangiora, with one property being evacuated.

The Herald also understands one firefighter has been injured while battling the blaze.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesman said crews were called to Flaxton Rd about 2.30pm following “multiple calls” and found the blaze well-involved in about 200m of hedge line.

A hay barn was also alight upon arrival.

Two helicopters with monsoon buckets are assisting fire crews to extinguish the blaze, which has caused the evacuation of one property nearby as a precaution.

Two helicopters with monsoon buckets are assisting over 50 firefighters battle the blaze. Photo / George Heard
Fenz said about 200m of hedge line had caught fire. Photo / George Heard
The spokesman said he didn’t expect any other properties to be evacuated.

Multiple road closures are in place, and the public are asked to stay away.

In an earlier post to Facebook, Canterbury Fenz said it has attended “a number of out-of-control fires” on Wednesday.

“Do not light any fires this afternoon as the wind is forecast to become stronger. Please check on any previous fires to ensure they are fully extinguished,” the post read.

It said a number of structures were under threat due to the Flaxton Rd fire.

A number of structures were under threat due to the Flaxton Rd fire, Fenz said. Photo / George Heard
Canterbury Fenz said it has attended “a number of out-of-control fires” on Wednesday. Photo / George Heard
