Two helicopters with monsoon buckets are assisting fire crews to extinguish the blaze, which has caused the evacuation of one property nearby as a precaution.
The spokesman said he didn’t expect any other properties to be evacuated.
Multiple road closures are in place, and the public are asked to stay away.
In an earlier post to Facebook, Canterbury Fenz said it has attended “a number of out-of-control fires” on Wednesday.
“Do not light any fires this afternoon as the wind is forecast to become stronger. Please check on any previous fires to ensure they are fully extinguished,” the post read.
It said a number of structures were under threat due to the Flaxton Rd fire.
