More than 50 North Canterbury firefighters are battling an out-of-control hedge-fire in Rangiora, with one property being evacuated.

The Herald also understands one firefighter has been injured while battling the blaze.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesman said crews were called to Flaxton Rd about 2.30pm following “multiple calls” and found the blaze well-involved in about 200m of hedge line.

A hay barn was also alight upon arrival.