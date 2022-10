More than 40,000 homes are without power in the Tauranga and Katikati regions tonight. Photo / Supplied

More than 40,000 homes are without power in the Tauranga and Katikati regions tonight. Photo / Supplied

More than 40,000 homes are without power in the Tauranga and Katikati regions tonight.

Powerco shared on its website that a site investigation is under way and the power is projected to be reconnected about 2am tomorrow.

Trustpower posted on its website that the cause of the fault is unknown at this stage and that technicians are travelling to the site.