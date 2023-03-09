Educators prepare for one of the country’s biggest ever strikes, new CCTV footage in search for missing doctor and new poll reveals what Kiwis think of our new Prime Minister in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Educators prepare for one of the country’s biggest ever strikes, new CCTV footage in search for missing doctor and new poll reveals what Kiwis think of our new Prime Minister in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A blunder by health staff in a Hamilton vaccine store led to more than 35,000 vaccines being affected - including thousands of urgently needed meningococcal B vaccines.

The refrigerated vaccine store in question went “outside the required temperature range overnight” in the last week of February, Pharmac has confirmed in a statement.

That meant the orders required to be shipped from the Hamilton site were instead supplied from Wellington and Auckland - causing delays.

Among the 36,690 affected vaccines were 2796 doses of the Bexsero vaccine - used to treat meningococcal disease which has begun to spread in Christchurch.

The Herald reported earlier today that the Meningitis Foundation had concerns due to the lack of supplied vaccines to Christchurch students, after two people were admitted to hospital with the disease this week.

Among the 36,690 affected vaccines were 2,796 doses of the Bexsero vaccine - used to treat meningococcal disease. Photo / Warren Buckland

Seventy doses of Menactra, another vaccine against meningococcal and more than 400 doses of MenQuadfi (a Menactra alternative) were also among the affected doses.

Another 17 types of vaccine, including one test of Tubercilin, were also affected by the store error, which the Ministry of Health has confirmed was caused by “human error”.

Ordering patterns of Bexsero over the last few weeks had been irregular, said Pharmac’s director of operations Lisa Williams.

The patterns are due to “vaccinators [stocking] up in advance of the access widening”.

In preparation for Bexsero’s March 1 funding for young children and students living in close proximity, Williams said Pharmac purchased 73,000 doses of the jab for distribution across the country.

A total of 15,764 have been distributed since the beginning of February.

Ordering patterns of Bexsero over the last few weeks have been irregular, according to Pharmac’s Director of Operations Lisa Williams. Photo / Dean Purcell

Williams said the weather events, namely Cyclone Gabrielle’s impact on the North Island, had affected the distribution of vaccines due to damaged roading networks.

The fault reported at the Hamilton vaccine store’s chiller is currently under investigation, all affected doses are required to be quarantined as they’re assessed for suitable use.

“Early indications from most suppliers are that most of the vaccines would still be able to be used, so we expect very little wastage from this event,” said Williams.

“We are awaiting a formal report on the incident and any corrective action.”

Williams acknowledged having access to meningococcal vaccines, for eligible people, is important to ensure they are protected against the disease.

“We are in close contact with the supplier and wholesalers to ensure there is sufficient stock around the country.”

A student at the University of Canterbury was admitted to hospital with meningococcal disease earlier this week. Photo / Wikimedia Commons

After learning of the human error leading to the vaccine delays, Meningitis Foundation chairperson Gerard Rushton said the news was “devastating”.

“Look, if people miss out on vaccines and contract the disease and pass away - it’s us that has to deal with the fallout. We know the consequences of the disease, it’s mind-blowing really,” he told NZME.

Rushton earlier noted that he’d spoken with two universities in Christchurch about vaccine supply, both said they were low and one said they were completely out.

“We also have a number of parents who have said they sent their kids to doctors, and they got turned away because they didn’t have any vaccines.”

Two Christchurch students, both aged 18 years old have been admitted to hospital this week suffering from the illness - they are not linked through being close contacts.

The initial student, case A is “on the mend” and is expected to make a full recovery, it’s unclear at this stage what the condition of the second student is.