Bananas, pirates, superheroes and cowboys danced the day away during North Dunedin's annual Hyde St party at the weekend.

The notorious student dress-up street party was labelled a success by emergency services and attendees this year.

About 3600 students attended a day of partying on the cordoned-off street, supervised by police and security guards, on Saturday.

Police made one arrest for disorderly conduct, two people were taken to hospital and 10 more were treated for minor injuries and intoxication on site.

Students dressed as bananas, pirates, superheroes and cowboys danced in the packed street while bands and DJs blared.

Hyde St resident Briar Begg was dressed as a Girl Guide and said the event was "so sick".

Otago University Students' Association (OUSA) had done a really good job of organising it.

"They have security, police and St John here, so you just feel really safe," she said.

Hyde St resident Jack Dodge was dressed in scrubs.

He and two of his flatmates had decided to get matching tattoos as a memorial to the street party.

They went to Christchurch together one weekend and decided on the idea during the drive.

When they returned to Dunedin, their next door neighbour performed the procedure.

"We were like 'you know what? Screw it, let's get it done'," he said.

Hyde St resident Alyssa Huchinson , who was dressed as a Barbie, said she was "very excited about the party".

"It's like before Covid times, everyone's getting together again," she said.

Her flatmate Tanaya Henderson was dressed as a police officer and said everyone was there to have a good time.

They had applied for their flat wanting to be part of the event, but had worried the event would not go ahead due to Covid-19.

OUSA president Melissa Lama said support staff on hand were proactively offering students food.

"I think that's really important and definitely fosters the manakitanga of who we are here at Otago," she said

She was grateful to the emergency services and NGOs who had helped make the event a success.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said one man was arrested for disorderly conduct.

One man was taken to hospital to get stitches on his lip and a woman was taken to hospital due to a drug overdose.

He was very happy with how the day went.

A few people were kicked out for jumping fences.

However, compared to the last event there was less hassle, fewer idiots and fewer problems, he said.

A Dunedin Hospital spokeswoman said there were only seven admissions throughout the night and the event had a minimal impact on the hospital.

St John Coastal Otago area support manager Cam Third said the event went really well.

A total of 10 patients were treated at the scene, he said.

In previous years, the Hyde St party was infamous for disorder, most notably in 2012 when a roof collapsed and 10 arrests were made.

In subsequent years OUSA took over management of the event.