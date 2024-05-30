Ezra-Sharon Witeri (front) and Olivia Maynard of Mangapapa School enjoying the Weet-Bix Try Challenge at Ormond School yesterday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Ezra-Sharon Witeri (front) and Olivia Maynard of Mangapapa School enjoying the Weet-Bix Try Challenge at Ormond School yesterday. Photo / Paul Rickard

By the end of the week more than 2000 children will have taken part in Weet-Bix Try Challenge events at schools around the region.

The events started on Monday at Awapuni Primary School, then on Tuesday at Te Wharau, and on Wednesday at Ormond School.

Today the programme moved to the Tolaga Bay Area School, and it concludes tomorrow at Rerekohu Area School at Te Araroa.

“We’ve had just over 1700 youngsters aged 5-13 years take part at the three Gisborne schools, with another 500 expected at Tolaga Bay and Te Araroa,” said Debbie Hutchings from Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti.

“The challenge involves the children going over an obstacle course, putting balls through hoops and so on.

“You name it, they’ve been doing it - and having a great time.”

Hutchings said one of the special things about it has been that every child taking part receives a Weet-Bix Challenge T-shirt and a finisher’s medal.

“The children have absolutely loved it.

“They tell us this is one of the most fun events they have taken part in,” she said.

The challenge event takes the place of the Weet-Bix Triathlon series that was held around the country, including in Tairāwhiti, over many years.

“It was felt the new event would attract more youngsters into it - and it has.”

Harper Spooner (left) and Chris Skea of Mangapapa School make their way through the Weet-Bix Try Challenge inflatable obstacle course. Photo / Paul Rickard







