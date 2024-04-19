Susan Dunn started weight training two years ago and is currently training for her third powerlifting competition. Photo / Jenny Ling

Susan Dunn started weight training two years ago and is currently training for her third powerlifting competition. Photo / Jenny Ling

Northlander Susan Dunn has always been active, taking part in sports such as swimming, athletics, running and walking.

But since the 70-year-old grandmother started weight training two years ago, she has never felt better and is now training for her third powerlifting competition.

Dunn, from Kerikeri, joined Community Fitness Kerikeri in 2022, at first doing group fitness classes and a light gym programme.

Several months later she began weight training and powerlifting, a strength sport that consists of three lifts; the squat, bench press, and deadlift.

“I’ve never felt so good about myself. It’s so good for self-esteem and courage,” she said.

“Physically, it’s good, but mentally you feel better, your brain seems to be clearer.

“It’s the best thing an older person can have a go at.”

Research shows healthy people in their 60s and beyond can safely start lifting weights and build muscle mass, strength and mobility.

Two sessions a week of 45 minutes to an hour, along with cardiovascular exercise, is important to prevent frailty and falls.

Susan Dunn has squatted 50kg, bench-pressed 37.5kg, and deadlifted 100kg. Photo / Jenny Ling

Dunn, a former display artist, began lifting weights with Northland powerlifting legend and personal trainer Trish Muldrock and started getting “really good results” in the bench press.

She entered a novice competition in Whangārei and bench-pressed 35kg.

“That got me going.

“This year, I started doing squats and deadlifts.

“The last competition I did, I got to 50kg in the squat and 37.5kg on the bench press, and for the deadlift I did 100kg.

“I was so pleased, I thought I’d just keep going.”

Dunn is now working toward a Northland powerlifting competition on April 27 in Kerikeri.

She trains for three days a week, along with a circuit exercise class.

Though she used to have “niggly knees”, she’s noticed an improvement in her joints because of the strength training.

Even her wrists are stronger, which has helped with opening jars in the kitchen.

She advises other senior women to “start light and build up”.

“You’ve got to be careful and think about technique when you’re doing the lifts.

“It’s brilliant. When I’m in the gym, I forget about how old I am.

“You’re surrounded by young people and a couple of oldies - you forget about your age and just do it.”

Jennifer Jenkins has swapped pump classes for pumping iron and has never felt better. Photo / Jenny Ling

For Jennifer Jenkins, being fit and healthy has always been a priority.

She is an avid walker, has run marathons, and used to do group fitness classes at the gym.

But the 70-year-old Kerikeri resident has swapped pump classes for pumping iron, and now does regular sessions consisting of deadlifts, squats and other exercises using free weights.

“Now I don’t do classes, I just do my own weights programme.

“I don’t do massive weights, but I try to do things for balance, and also use machines, dumbbells and barbells.

“I do lots of stretching between weights and afterwards.

“My posture is good and I’m lighter and trimmer now ... I’m happy with my figure and body weight.”

Jenkins, a teacher for over 35 years, keeps mobile by walking at least twice a day, with some longer walks of up to two hours.

Though she has arthritis in one knee, “the weight-lifting exercise keeps those joints mobile, and I’m reasonably free from pain as long as I’m sensible”.

“For me, the gym has always been not just about keeping physically fit. It’s about keeping mentally and psychologically well.

“It lifts my mood and keeps me on the straight and narrow.

“One thing I’m really grateful for is I’m not on any medication or anything.

“A lot of men and women my age are on blood thinners and cholesterol medication - touch wood, I’m not.”

Jennifer Jenkins said lifting weights not only keeps her physically fit, it lifts her mood as well. Photo / Jenny Ling

Jenkins said consistency is key to strength training and being healthy in general.

“You’ll be surprised at what you can do.

“The emphasis is on being sensible ... you actually can do a lot more than you think you can, if you don’t push the weight up too fast and you use the right form.”

Muldrock, who turns 70 this year and holds numerous world records, said she currently trains numerous senior women, and “more and more” were coming to the gym to work out.

“When you ask them what the biggest thing they get out of the gym is, they usually say three things: more energy, more confidence, and they’re stronger to do everyday things around home like lifting the groceries and doing the rubbish and things.

“All mature people should lift weights. Your quality of life gets better ... if you’re not careful, your quality of life deteriorates as you age.”

Northland powerlifting champion Trish Muldrock says all mature men and women should lift weights to enhance their quality of life.

Over the 26 years Muldrock has been competing, she has won numerous international and national powerlifting championships.

At her peak, she has bench-pressed 85kg, squatted 80kg, and deadlifted 135kg while weighing in at just 47kg and being 1.5m tall.

Muldrock said there is a “huge” amount of research that shows strength training is good for warding off Alzheimer’s.

She suggests women start slow, and “just get in there and do something”.

“The hardest bit is walking into the gym.

“Have a look around and have a conversation with one of the trainers - it’s not the big scary thing you think it is.

“You can improve as you get older.

“People tend to go ‘I’m too old to do this’. Well, you’re not.”

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.








