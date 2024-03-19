Low vaccination rates for measles is an ongoing concern heading into the winter season. Photo / 123rf

The large number of Kiwis heading overseas for travel will have an impact on this year’s winter flu season in Whanganui, health professionals say.

Whanganui Regional Health Network chief executive Judith MacDonald said travel was bouncing back to pre-Covid levels.

“That will mean we have new viruses being transported back from other countries.

“When you’re sitting in a plane for three hours or more it’s a great breeding ground.”

MacDonald said Covid-19 and flu strains were everywhere internationally and although the flu vaccine was revised every year to cover the highest risks of migrating illnesses that didn’t make it 100 per cent full-proof.

“That doesn’t mean that someone can’t bring in a virus that we’re not vaccinated for.”

Whanganui Regional Health Network chief executive Judith MacDonald says she's concerned for Whanganui residents living in poor housing during the winter flu season.

Ruapehu Health clinical service manager Tracy Mitchell it was difficult to predict how severe this winter’s flu season would be.

“You just don’t know until you’re faced with it.”

But there had been a “definite spike” in Covid illnesses in the past few weeks in Ruapehu.

Government health recommendations are for people to get their influenza vaccination and Covid vaccination at the same time.

“Covid is certainly going to remain a factor,” Mitchell said.

MacDonald said their team was encouraging people to get the double dose.

“I understand that it’s safe, and that there’s been a lot of analysis that’s gone into that decision at a national level.”

For people with chronic conditions or elderly people, as well as children with high-risk conditions, early vaccination was highly recommended.

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti said the risk of a measles outbreak was a top concern, with the Government pushing for a target of 95 per cent of children to be fully immunised at 24 months.

Mitchell said the risk of measles was still very much on the radar.

“We especially need to make sure our vulnerable young babies are vaccinated.”

The risk of measles spreading was top of mind nationally, MacDonald said.

There was also concern for people living in poor housing in Whanganui during winter as this made them more vulnerable to illness.

“Part of keeping well over winter is eating well, having warm homes and being well-dressed.

“Anyone [who] is marginalised by those factors will be more at risk.”

Virtual clinic

Whanganui Accident and Medical is running a service for people unable to access an appointment with their GP, or who are from out of town, and for people seeking advice or direction from a nurse.

The free phone consultation with a direct virtual nurse can be made by calling 0800 111 211.

The Whanganui Regional Health Network is aiming to keep respiratory illnesses away from waiting rooms by promoting speaking to a registered nurse through the phone line.

Hand-washing, getting vaccinated and staying at home when ill were other useful ways to avoid becoming unwell during the winter season, Mitchell said.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.