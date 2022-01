More human remains have been found at Leithfield Beach in Canterbury. Photo / Kurt Bayer

More human remains have been found at Leithfield Beach in Canterbury. Photo / Kurt Bayer

More human remains have been found at a North Canterbury beach.

The remains were found at Leithfield Beach on Sunday following the discovery of the first set last Thursday.

In an update on Monday morning, police said they have yet to identify them.

They earlier said they are satisfied the deceased person is an adult.

Anyone with concerns or information is encouraged to call 105 and quote file number 220106/5800.