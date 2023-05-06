Voyager 2022 media awards


More heavy rain expected for Nelson as rain band moves west

RNZ
The swollen Maitai River in Central Nelson yesterday. Photo / RNZ/ Samantha Gee

By RNZ

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence says caution is still needed on the region’s roads after downpours hit the region yesterday.

A northerly airstream was expected to bring more heavy rain to Nelson this morning.

Levels in all regional rivers had been receding, but there would be some minor fluctuations due to the occasional rain.

Some roads were still closed, and a rāhui was put in place for Tasman Bay until further notice due to wastewater overflows.

After heavy overnight rain floodwaters spill over the banks of the Maitai River in Nelson, New Zealand. Photo / Charlie Cuff
All ponded water should also be treated as contaminated.

Waka Kotahi NZTA has advised all main highways are open, some with speed restrictions.

Heavy rain was forecast to affect western parts of the South Island later on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

An orange heavy rain warning was in place for the Tasman area from Motueka westwards.

A heavy rain watch was also issued for Buller and Westland, with MetService warning it was likely to be upgraded to an orange warning on Sunday morning.

