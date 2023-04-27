Just in time for the weekend - MetService has issued heavy rain and strong wind watches for Northland, which could cause surface flooding

Northland’s weekend is set to feature heavy rain and strong winds as a sub-tropical low is expected to move over the region.

MetService has issued heavy rain and strong wind watches for Northland as an active front associated with a subtropical low moves over the upper North Island during Sunday and Monday bringing periods of heavy rain and easterly gales.

Heavy Rain Watches are now in force for Northland, Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula and strong wind watches are also in place for Northland and northern Auckland.

In Northland the heavy rain watch is for 42 hours from 9pm Saturday to 3pm Monday. MetService said the region could get periods of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria of 50mm in 12 hours, which could lead to surface flooding.

MetService said the heavy rain may ease for a time during Sunday afternoon and evening.

It has also issued a strong wind watch for Northland for 36 hours from 12am Sunday to 12pm Monday when easterly winds may approach severe gale levels at times.

Strong winds may also cause issues with trees and powerlines and Northlanders are urged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any watches are upgraded to warnings, changes are made or more areas are added.

The forecast foul weather comes after Northland has experienced some of its wettest weather in history.

December through to February produced some of the heaviest downpours on record, according to the Niwa Climate Summary for summer. Whangārei recording a whopping 1004mm of rain for the three summer months - just under four times the normal summer average and the highest summer total since records began in 1937.

Whangārei also recorded its highest-ever single summer day rainfall total when 216mm fell on the district on February 12. It recorded over 77 per cent of its annual normal rainfall during summer.

Kerikeri recorded its second wettest summer on record with 767mm - just over twice the normal summer rainfall - and Russell had its fourth highest summer rainfall with 624mm - again, just over twice the summer norm.

And Cyclone Gabrielle, which struck from February 12-15 resulted in historic flooding, widespread destruction to agricultural, horticultural and viticultural lands, dozens of impassable roads, severe coastal erosion, and the country’s third-ever national state of emergency declaration.











