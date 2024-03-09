Further alleged victims of mother and son duo Donna Miers and Nick Hoogwerf have come forward. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

When property managers and renovators Kyle and Jemima signed a contract with Donna Miers, they thought they were on to a good thing.

Miers had four rental properties to be managed and needed some renovations completed before they were listed on Airbnb.

It was a decent contract, particularly for a small property management business run by a couple with a baby on the way.

But within months, the soon-to-be parents were left withholding rental income from Miers and repossessing linen and other goods.

Miers, they claim, had refused to pay about $40,000 worth of invoices from renovations they had done on her behalf.

The couple make up a growing list of people with complaints about Miers and her son Nick Hoogwerf.

A year-long investigation into the pair, published by NZME last weekend, revealed a growing list of grievances and court judgments.

It included allegations of forged documents, multiple unpaid court orders and young tenants left thousands of dollars out of pocket.

Miers also owns known New Zealand jewellery brand Kagi, which has been the subject of 28 Commerce Commission complaints.

Her son was also barred from practising as a real estate agent late last year after forging a property valuation.

Both Miers and Hoogwerf are currently subject to District Court proceedings, as former tenants attempt to claw back money they claim was unlawfully taken from them.

Now property managers Kyle and Jemima, not their real names, have come forward too.

They signed the contract with Miers in mid-2023 to renovate and later manage four properties which were to be listed on Airbnb.

There were no red flags for the couple, who said Miers “came across fine”.

The couple say there was significant improvement work needed to get all four homes ready to rent.

But after the work was completed, they allege Miers refused to pay some invoices.

They say both Miers and Hoogwerf questioned the cost of the work and “nit-picked invoices”.

“It was an awkward situation. We kept asking, ‘Can you pay the invoices?’,” Kyle said.

Mother and son Donna Miers and Nick Hoogwerf have been the subject of multiple Tenancy Tribunal claims.

Jemima says the terms of their work was quoted and agreed on, but claims Miers and Hoogwerf asked for more work to be done - and then were shocked when they realised it would be billed.

Once the work was completed, Jemima claims the mother and son were in a rush to rent the properties.

She believes some were completely unprepared for guests.

“They would tell a guest the property was clean and ready to go, but there was no bedding or towels,” she claims.

In one case, Jemima went with Hoogwerf to a homewares store, filling up a trolley with $500 worth of essential items.

Standing at the checkout, she said Hoogwerf claimed he’d forgotten his wallet.

Jemima paid, and was reimbursed the same day “only because we made a scene about it”, she claims.

Ultimately the couple gave notice to Miers, pulling out of the management agreement.

As their contract allowed, they pocketed the rental income to the value of the unpaid debt.

It didn’t completely cover the sum, so the couple repossessed linen and other goods they’d purchased for the homes that they hadn’t been paid for.

They claim they are still about $1500 out of pocket.

“My heart kind of sunk,” Kyle told NZME.

“We were a new small business with a young family, we didn’t need this.”

Miers was approached with the details of all allegations but did not respond to repeated requests.

The house-sitting

After NZME’s investigation was published, another Auckland couple came forward with allegations against Miers.

Miers house-sat Kelly and James’ home and cared for their two labradoodles over the 2021/2022 summer break. They met Miers through a house-sitting agency for which they paid a daily fee.

It was upon arriving back that the couple claimed the house was left in “quite a state”.

NZME has seen photos. A toilet seat is covered in urine, and Kelly claimed there was also a large amount on the floor.

A brown stain was found on the carpet, the printer was found with little ink and paper, a table was damaged, and a bottle of Kahlua and a pack of steak had allegedly gone missing.

Dishes were left in the sink.

“We were just shocked. We’re really house-proud and had got up at 4am on Boxing Day to make sure the house was perfect for her.

They raised concerns with Miers in an email chain, seen by NZME.

Miers replied, claiming she mistook their arrival time and hadn’t yet cleaned.

She then demanded $167 from the couple.

Kelly says Miers claimed that when packing up to leave, the dogs jumped into her car and ate her groceries.

The pets supposedly ate a whole block of cheese, a pizza and sandwich toppings, crackers and smoked salmon.

“I don’t understand how it was possible,” Kelly told NZME.

“We use a ramp so the dogs can get in the car. They can’t jump in.”

Regardless, the couple offered to pay for the cost of the groceries.

It was then that Kelly checked the prices and found the value was just $60.

They refused to pay, believing the claim was a lie.

“Cheese gives [the dogs] the runs, but there is no evidence of any problems in that department,” she wrote to Miers. Kelly said the dogs “woofed down their food” later that day.

Again, Miers was sent details of the allegations but did not respond.

Two other people have also come forward.

Anthony Morris paid for a number of light fittings Hoogwerf had advertised on Facebook marketplace.

As soon as he paid $285, he claims Hoogwerf blocked him.

He laid a police complaint but claims police told him they did not have the resources to investigate the matter.

Morris believes he’ll “never see the money” but wants to see Hoogwerf “held accountable”.

Another person, who did not want to be named, purchased a set of earrings from Miers’ jewellery business Kagi. She was sent the wrong item and says it took her four months of repeatedly contacting the business until Miers replied.

“It wasn’t until I emailed them and told them I was looking at buying something that they replied,” she claimed. Miers eventually dropped off the correct product to the woman’s home.

Miers and Hoogwerf also did not respond to questions related to these allegations.

Ethan Griffiths covers crime and justice stories nationwide for Open Justice. He joined NZME in 2020, previously working as a regional reporter in Whanganui and South Taranaki.