More unhappy customers of a wedding photographer accused of failing to provide some or all wedding photos have emerged.

Last week the Herald on Sunday revealed Sharni Dysart, who also goes by the last name Measures, had a pattern of signing on to photograph weddings and then taking many months to hand over the full gallery of images.

The photographer was approached for comment but has not responded.

Several more women have since come forward with similar allegations, some dating back six years.

Robyn Thompson is still waiting for the photo album from her February 2017 wedding.

Thompson, a stay-at-home mum from Morrinsville, said the red flags allegedly began long before the wedding when, Thompson claims, Dysart kept turning down requests for them to plan the day.

"She always had an excuse, like my kid's sick, my kid's got hand, foot and mouth."

Robyn Thompson and her husband on their wedding day. Photo / Supplied

A few weeks before the wedding, Thompson decided to cancel the booking and try to get her deposit of a few hundred dollars back.

"She goes 'Oh you can't have your money back because it's too late notice'."

Despite her reservations, she forged on.

When her special day came, she claimed Dysart missed taking photos of her getting her hair and makeup done because Dysart said there had been a car crash causing her to be a few hours late.

She said she believed Dysart's work during the ceremony was not up to scratch and told the Herald on Sunday she felt like the photographer was "rushing" them.

"She hasn't got many photos of the ceremony itself, like there's none of us putting our rings on or anything like that."

Thompson said they received a dozen "sneak peek" photos within a week of the wedding, but Dysart was less forthcoming with the remaining images.

It wasn't until one of her bridesmaids contacted TV show Fair Go about five months after the wedding that she said Dysart handed over a USB stick with the images.

However, five years on, she said the physical photo album is yet to eventuate.

"She reckons [it] has been sent five years ago. I know mail's slow, but it's not that slow.

"I just don't know how anyone can do that. Over and over again to innocent people."

Jenna* was flicking through her phone over the weekend when a story popped up about disgruntled newlyweds.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, I know what this bride has been through,' everything flashed and then I went into the article and I was like 'No f***ing way, this was our photographer.' Everything I read in the article was exactly what we'd been through with her but six years ago, so in 2017.

"I literally thought I was reading my experience with her."

The woman said Dysart pulled out of taking the images because of an alleged health issue and hired freelancers to cover the wedding.

On the day the photographers were "amazing" but they were tired from travelling earlier that day and had to drive home to Auckland so left early.

"I've got no dancing photos, no party photos and just little things like that."

Her wedding was in March 2017 and besides six "sneak peeks" she said they did not receive the remaining images until around September that year.

"I remember her saying in June, 'Oh we've posted the photos,' and nothing ever turned up and she was like, 'I haven't made it to the Post Office.'

"Every time there was an excuse and then there was no reply and it just continued to happen and I just lost my shit one day and I was like you are going to give me your photos or we're going to court."

When Jenna continued to pressure Dysart she alleges the photographer got annoyed and said, "you know I'm pregnant."

"I just turned around and said to her, 'Do not use this as an excuse I'm about to drop a baby out of me. You mucked me around for nine months you ruined what was supposed to be the happiest day of my life.'"

Even now looking at her photos makes her "really really" upset and seeing her more recent behaviour triggered "everything" in her.

"I feel for every bride who's waiting [for] her stuff. I know exactly how they feel, I know the frustration, even to this day I've been married nearly six years and it still upsets me it still has tainted my wedding like I look back at my photos and feel really sad about them."

Zania Wenham also felt angry when she saw Dysart had continued with this behaviour.

The Kerepehi woman hired Dysart to photograph her wedding in February 2016 and, like others spoken to, said Dysart got a third party to fill in on the day.

Zania Wenham and her husband. Photo / Supplied

She told the Herald on Sunday that after the wedding Dysart, who Wenham said was responsible for providing the images, took many months to hand over the photographs.

"Just kept getting constant auto-replies that they had no internet, or she was sick and it would take her weeks to respond to me."

In the end, she said she went to Dysart's home in July and picked up a USB, which she believed did not hold all of her images.

"We were meant to get upwards of maybe 400 and we only got about 100. And some of them were just black and white, not really edited."

Much of the images she and her husband recall taking that day were not in the collection, she alleged.

Wenham also claimed the canvas they ordered never arrived.

"I was not aware that this was happening to other people at the time of our wedding but it wasn't long before we started hearing other people's horror stories."

*Jenna's name has been changed to protect her identity