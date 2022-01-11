A Customs investigator speaks to Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry of the Organised Crime unit at Takahiwai during the first phase of Operation Freya last year.

A police and Customs operation in Northland that saw 12 people arrested and $8 million worth of drugs, including 17kg of "P" seized, has led to two more arrests.

The Northland Organised Crime Unit has made two additional arrests as part of Operation Freya, an investigation targeting the importation and supply of illicit drugs.

Early this morning, Police executed a search warrant at an Auckland address on Portage Rd, New Lynn with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry, of the Northland Organised Crime Unit, said two occupants at the address were taken into custody without incident.

The two arrested were a 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman.

"The pair will be facing multiple charges relating to the importation of methamphetamine as well as participating in an organised crime group," says Detective Senior Sergeant Verry.

"Today's warrant follows terminations conducted in Northland district in November 2021 as part of Operation Freya, which saw 12 arrests and around $8 million worth of drugs seized."

The operation was set up between Police and Customs to investigate the smuggling of drugs from international destinations and the subsequent sale and supply in New Zealand.

"Northland Police will continue to investigate, target and dismantle those syndicates involved in the importation, sale and supply of methamphetamine within our communities. Therefore, we cannot rule out further arrests or charges being laid as part of this investigation," Verry said.

The two arrested are expected to appear in the Waitākere District Court later today.