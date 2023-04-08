The Monica Cantwell memorial rock at Mauao summit faces an uncertain future. Photo / Andrew Warner

The board that oversees Mauao is considering removing a memorial rock dedicated to slain UK backpacker Monica Cantwell from its summit.

But the board has not yet discussed the matter with Cantwell’s family or those who established the memorial rock.

Monica Cantwell's memorial rock is located on the northern side of the mountain's summit.

On November 20, 1989, Cantwell was sightseeing on Mauao’s summit when she was grabbed from behind, raped and murdered. Her killer, Charles Coulam, was caught three days later and has spent most of the last 34 years in custody. He was released from parole, with conditions, last year.

The memorial rock established in Cantwell’s memory sits on the northern side of the summit, near where she died. Flowers, plants, rocks and teddy bears were regularly placed there.

However, upgrades and changes on Mauao in recent months have prompted discussions about the future of the memorial.

The changes have been led by Ngā Poutiriao ō Mauao - the joint administration board set up to oversee Mauao under a memorandum of understanding between the landowner, Mauao Trust, and the Tauranga City Council. These changes include the controversial removal of 11 memorial seats and their associated plaques dedicated to loved ones. New seats are being installed.

Ngā Poutiriao chairman Dean Flavell said there had been initial conversations about Cantwell’s memorial, “however, detailed conversations need to take place first prior to any decisions being made about the future of the memorial rock”.

Flavell said it was “very supportive” of the White Ribbon campaign and what it stood for.

Asked whether any members of the Cantwell family or the now-disbanded Mount Maunganui Altrusa Club, which established the memorial, had been contacted, Flavell said: “The memorial rock has not been removed and at this point in time we’ve not contacted Monica Cantwell’s whānau or spoken to the [club].

“Prior to any decision being made, we’ll ensure we communicate with her whānau and work with them on any concerns or questions they might have”.

Mauao Trust member Buddy Mikaere said he had not been involved in any discussions about the rock’s potential removal, which he did not personally agree with.

“That hasn’t come up with the trustees yet. I’m sure my fellow trustees would be against removing the memorial rock.”

Slain British backpacker Monica Cantwell.

Mauao Historic Reserve is private land owned by the Mauao Trust, that is available as a public space for all.

Every White Ribbon Day, November 25, Mikaere holds a service at the memorial rock to reinforce the stand against violence targeting women.

Mikaere said these services were a good way to publicise the cause.

“That’s why [the memorial] has such a strong link to White Ribbon Day. It brings those issues to the fore.”

In 2019, marking 30 years since Cantwell’s death, Fern Nielsen told the Bay of Plenty Times the feeling of despair among the community was so palpable after the attack, the Altrusa club felt it “needed to do something”.

The club contacted Cantwell’s family in the United Kingdom and asked for permission to create a memorial for her. With the family’s blessing, a large boulder with a plaque was placed on Mauao’s summit, where it sits today just off to the side of the 4WD track.

Maree Lewis, pictured in 1999, puts flowers on Mauao's Monica Cantwell memorial rock, which has regularly received tokens of tribute over the years. Photo / Jimmy Joe

Last week, Nielsen said she was not against the potential removal of the rock so long as it was done “tastefully” and in consultation with the Cantwell family.

“I’d like the Altrussa people who are still around notified about how they feel and if the Cantwell family are still around, they should be contacted.”

The memorial rock is not the only tribute.

A pōhutukawa was planted at the summit, and every day for about three years Nielsen and other Altrusa members would climb Mauao with bottles of water for it.

Other recent changes to Mauao as part of the Mauao Placemaking project include new signage and the installation of a mauri (lifeforce) stone as way to encourage people to rediscover the mountain’s history.















