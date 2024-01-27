Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Mongrel Mob members allegedly bash and stab Head Hunter at petrol station as fears of new gang war grow

By: and
5 mins to read
Senior Mongrel Mob Barbarians’ president Steven Taiatini was killed last Friday. Video / Māori Television

Six Mongrel Mobsters allegedly bashed and stabbed a senior Head Hunter in a chance encounter last weekend, igniting fears a wider conflict could break out between two heavyweights of the gang scene.

The alleged assault

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand