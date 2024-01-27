Six Mongrel Mobsters allegedly bashed and stabbed a senior Head Hunter in a chance encounter last weekend, igniting fears a wider conflict could break out between two heavyweights of the gang scene.

The alleged assault happened on a petrol station forecourt in a North Island town on Saturday, January 20, and left the Head Hunter with such serious injuries he was flown to Waikato Hospital by helicopter.

Three men with links to the Mongrel Mob have since been arrested by police.

The trio appeared in court charged with aggravated robbery and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, along with three other “unknown” men, according to court documents.

The alleged assault is the most serious in a number of confrontations between members of the Head Hunters and Mongrel Mob in the North Island recently, which sources told the Herald could escalate into more violence.

The victim is a senior member of the Head Hunters and a close friend of an influential leader in the motorcycle gang, both of whom have long criminal histories of drug and violent offending.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed the investigation into the petrol station incident was ongoing, but declined to comment further as the matter was before the courts.

“Should any further tensions arise, we encourage people to contact the police.”

Should the assault on the senior Head Hunter be deemed a “club issue”, as opposed to an individual beef, retaliation is likely. In similar circumstances, gangs have been known to issue AOS (Attack On Sight) orders to members which direct them to assault any rivals who cross their path.

Such orders are also expected to be followed in prison.

A spokesperson for Corrections said prison staff have been made aware of a “small number of incidents over recent days” between the Mongrel Mob and Head Hunters in the central North Island.

“There has been no apparent rise in tension within the prison system as a result,” the Corrections spokesperson said.

“Monitoring gang tensions is a standard part of our daily business. Our staff are well trained in monitoring, investigating and responding to gang-related issues in prisons and the community to ensure the safety and security of prisoners and staff.

“With more than one third of people in prison having a gang affiliation, it is not always possible to keep prisoners from different gangs separate, however gang affiliations are a key factor considered when making decisions on where to place prisoners.”





The Head Hunters motorcycle gang have been involved in a number of violent conflicts with rival gangs in recent years. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The feud between the Head Hunters and the Mongrel Mob, two of New Zealand’s oldest and largest gangs, comes after several years of escalating violence in the underworld.

Both gangs have been involved in armed skirmishes in recent years, albeit not with each other.

For the best part of the past two decades, the Head Hunters had real power in Auckland’s criminal underworld. It was once a ragtag bunch of teenage misfits with humble beginnings in Glen Innes in 1967, but over time built a reputation for never taking a backwards step.

Their propensity for violence allowed the Head Hunters to muscle their way into the methamphetamine trade, which exploded in the early 2000s, with members of the gang enjoying the fruit of their ill-gotten gains: money, power and influence.

They spread across the country by muscling into rival gang territory in Northland and the Bay of Plenty, to the Wairarapa and Wellington, and even as far south as Christchurch.

But in recent years their dominance has been challenged by the arrival of Australian gangs, such as the Comancheros, Rebels and Mongols, after senior members were deported as “501s” to New Zealand.

The Head Hunters have been involved in armed feuds with all of those gangs, in particular the Mongols, with their spiritual home of Marua Rd being sprayed with semi-automatic gunfire on several occasions.

The Mongrel Mob is by far the largest gang in New Zealand with chapters all across the country and more than 2000 members.

The gang has also been involved in a number of high-profile turf wars and homicides in recent years, often with their traditional rival Black Power, in the Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay and Palmerston North.

A stretched police force has been forced to dedicate significant resources to investigating these crimes, and gangs were also a topic of debate during the recent election.

After being slow to react, the previous Labour Government passed legislation to give police new powers during gang conflict and target unexplained wealth of gang leaders.

The new National-led coalition Government has promised to crack down even harder with anti-gang laws, such as patch bans, although critics believe such changes are doomed to fail.

Jared Savage is an award-winning journalist who covers crime and justice issues, with a particular interest in organised crime. He joined the Herald in 2006, and is the author of Gangland and Gangster's Paradise.

George Block is an Auckland-based reporter with a focus on police, the courts, prisons and defence. He joined the Herald in 2022 and has previously worked at Stuff in Auckland and the Otago Daily Times in Dunedin.