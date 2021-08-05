Mongrel Mob-led meth rehab programme: Senior Hawke's Bay police officer hits out at funding

Tapairu Marae, near Waipawa, is hosting a Mongrel Mob-led drug rehabilitation programme. Photo / NZME

A senior Hawke's Bay police officer focused on busting organised criminal groups has publicly criticised Government funding of a drug rehabilitation programme being led by the Mongrel Mob.

In a letter published by the Police Association magazine, the supervisor in the region's Organised Crime Unit spoke of his frustration at the controversial $2.75 million funding of the Kahukura programme from the Proceeds of Crime Fund.

The programme is being run by Hard2Reach, of which Mongrel Mob member Harry Tam is a director, at Tapairu Marae, outside of Waipawa, and involves Sonny Smith, a Mongrel Mob leader who lives in the area, and his wife Mahinaarangi Smith.

Kahukura is a Mongrel Mob-led meth rehabilitation programme being run by Hard2Reach in Waipawa. Photo / NZME

In his letter, Detective Sergeant Mark Moorhouse said he needed to "call BS" on claims by politicians the programme had been supported by local cops: "the bulk of us don't support it".

He was approached by Hawke's Bay Today but declined to comment further.

"My gang-focus staff have for the past two years fought tooth and nail to confront the violence and insidious harm the Mongrel Mob, in particular, have unleashed in our community," the letter stated.

"More than 30 gang-related shootings in the year to date, and they openly flaunt the wealth they generate from the poison they infuse our communities with."

A senior Hawke's Bay police officer says the government's funding of a Mongrel Mob-led meth rehabilitation programme is not supported by the bulk of local police. Photo / NZME

He said police were undermined by the courts and poorly served by the justice system, with a lack of support from Police Minister Poto Williams.

"Corrections is a mess and we're not sure anymore who runs the prisons."

The only job satisfaction he'd had this year, was the seizure of "huge amounts of firearms, drugs and assets" which had impacted organised criminal groups.

"Now you want to tell us that nearly $3 million worth of our blood, sweat and tears is going to be allocated to a scheme that only allows the individuals who are responsible for causing the harm to be enrolled in it, to the detriment of more worthy causes, and then tell the country that the Hawkes' Bay Police support it."

In his letter, the senior police officer said his "only job satisfaction this year" came from the seizure of a huge amount of firearms, drugs and assets from organised criminal groups. Photo / NZME

While he supported genuine rehabilitation and funding to professional groups who provide it, he said it was "too much to ask" him as a police officer to support those who cause the harm having any influence on the programme.

"I have seen no evidence from any gang of their leaders that they wish to distance themselves form the wealth they are generating from peddling this poison in our community.

"There must be a better way to do this."

Minister Williams, as well as the Ministry of Corrections and Ministry of Justice, have been approached for comment by Hawke's Bay Today.