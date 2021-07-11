Mongrel Mob-led meth programme: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern defends decision to sign off $2.75m of funding

There are still 1766 border workers who are completely unvaccinated - and most of them won't have to get a single vaccine jab to continue to work at the front line for more than two and a half months.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is defending her decision to sign off on $2.75 million of funding for a Mongrel Mob-led drug rehabilitation programme in Central Hawke's Bay.

The National Party and conservative critics around the country have labelled the funding - revealed by the Hawke's Bay Today on Monday - as "outrageous", "stupid" and a "sick joke".

The Kahukura programme, run by Hard2Reach, which aims to address trauma and drug-seeking behaviour through a live-in mārae-based in Waipawa, received the money out of Proceeds of Crime seized by police.

The H2R website describes a pilot of the Kahukura programme as being led by the Chaindogs, a cluster of Mob chapters with a common affiliation to the Notorious chapter of the Mongrel Mob.

At a media stand up on Monday afternoon, Ardern defended her and Ministers Grant Robertson and Andrew Little's decision to sign off of the programme, noting it had significant backers, including the Ministry of Social Development, Ministry of Health and Hawke's Bay Police.

Ardern said a pilot of the programme had shown "signs of success", with strong court order compliance and drug testings results.

She said it might involve people with criminal histories, but addressing their meth use was important.

"It is very much focussed on trying to address meth addiction and the crimes that result from that addiction."

Co-leader of the Sensible Sentencing Trust Darroch Ball said the "irony of the insult couldn't be greater".

"In May this year Police seized $2 million in assets, drugs, and firearms, and made six arrests during a major operation in Hawke's Bay – not surprisingly it was an 18-month investigation targeting senior members of the Mongrel Mob."

"Now the government has decided to give it back to them."

He said if there wouldn't be a need for addiction treatment services if the methphetamine wasn't in the community.

"They are the problem, not the solution."

National Police spokesman and MP for Pakuranga, Simeon Brown has called the government's funding of a Mongrel-Mob led drug addiction treatment programme as "outrageous".

National Party leader Judith Collins tweeted on Monday morning with a version of Hawke's Bay Today's front page, saying: "Is this a sick joke?", but referred official comment to National Party spokesperson for police Simeon Brown,

Brown said the funding was "outrageous" as the Proceeds of Crime Fund was set up to support victims of crime – not the perpetrators.

"With gang membership on the rise, this Government is showing no signs of wanting to deal with the harm they create. Instead they are now sending Ministers to speak at gang pads and giving grants to gangsters."

The Ministry of Health's deputy director-general mental health and addiction Toni Gutschlag told Hawke's Bay Today it had received a request from H2R (Hard to Reach) with the intention to work with a collective of Mongrel Mob Chapters.

The Ministry of Health successfully applied for funding from the Proceeds of Crime, which is administered by the Ministry of Justice, with recommendations put forward by a panel representing a range of government bodies.

Kahukura is expected to run for three cycles of 10 weeks per year over three years, serving up to 10 participants and their whānau - about 40 people - per cycle.

Stuff reported that parts of the programme included activities off the marae, which could include "gardening work" at Mongrel Mob leader's Sonny Smith's house, exercising at a gym in Waipukurau​, "morning walks along the Mataweka River", "a fishing trip on a boat on the Napier harbour", and attending Narcotics Anonymous in Hastings.