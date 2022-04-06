Weapons police say have been seized in the three-week Operation Bloodhound in the Eastern Police District. Photo / NZ Police

Weapons police say have been seized in the three-week Operation Bloodhound in the Eastern Police District. Photo / NZ Police

Home-made weapons are among 30 firearms seized in a three-week Hawke's Bay and east coast police operation which also included the seizure of more than $100,000 in a single search and arrests of more than 30 people.

Operation Bloodhound was set-up to "investigate and disrupt" gang activities in the district, a statement released today said.

Cash police say was seized in a search yesterday. Photo / NZ Police

A police spokesperson confirmed there were two searches of "gang headquarters" in Napier yesterday – one in Napier and one in Tamatea – and that the cash was seized in one of them. But they would not disclose which search.

The statement said that since Operation Bloodhound commenced on March 21, search warrants have been conducted at addresses and on vehicles across Hawke's Bay and he Gisborne Tairāwhiti area, targeting members and associates of the Mongrel Mob and Black Power.

Eastern Police District crime services manager Detective Inspector Dave De Lange said: "As a result of these warrants, more than 30 people associated with gangs in Eastern District are facing charges, and more than 30 firearms have been taken out of the hands of gang members and associates."

"Police have also seized a large amount of cash, with approximately $100,000 located at a gang headquarters in Napier yesterday," he said.

He also said that as part of the operation, Police received intelligence suggesting that a Hawke's Bay man was allegedly making firearms and other weapons.

A search warrant was executed at the man's rural property on March 29 and uncovered several home-made pistols and explosive devices, a range of other firearms and firearms parts and ammunition, as well as cannabis plants and drug utensils.

The man, described as a 54-year-old gang associate, is now facing multiple charges of unlawfully carrying/possessing a firearm/restricted weapon; as well as charges relating to unlawfully possessing ammunition, cultivating cannabis, and possession/use of methamphetamine utensils.