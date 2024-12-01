As of 4pm today, more than 2800 breath screening tests had been conducted since Friday morning, at a number of road checkpoints in and around the Nelson area.

These produced only two evidential breath tests - one between 250 and 400 micrograms, and another more than 400 micrograms.

The 12 arrests included offences such as breaching bail, breach of release conditions, possession of drugs, and driving-related offences.

There was just one breach of the Gangs Act – for wearing gang insignia – on Friday.

In total, 182 infringement notices were issued across the operation, and three vehicles were impounded.

Thompson said locals with whom police spoke were pleased and reassured by the police presence.

“And our message to gang members is simple – we will not hesitate to enforce the law, including the new Gangs Act, and the way to avoid our further attention is to comply with the law,” she said.

“It’s pleasing to see that, on the whole, most are doing so, and we want to reassure the public that we will continue to hold people who break the law to account.”

Police said a large number of attendees at the gang gathering have left Nelson today, however, they would maintain a presence in the area into tomorrow.

Earlier this week some people criticised the police for a “totally unacceptable” presence at a Mongrel Mob tangi in Tauranga.

Local kuia Ngareta Timutimu (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui) left her house to find 40 or 50 officers assembled outside Otūmoko Urupā on Matapihi Rd.

“My cemetery, which is not far from my house, it was just covered with police cars, policemen, and I was absolutely shocked. I’d never seen so many police cars and policemen in the same place before, so I was shocked and basically angry and hurt. Ka tangi ahau [I cried].

“What hit me first was that they were right outside of the urupā where my tūpuna lie and where I and my whānau buried my first cousin on Saturday,” she said.

Police arrested six people in Tauranga for alleged breaches of the gang patch ban.

A police spokeswoman said they were among 14 arrests during the funeral operation.

