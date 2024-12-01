Police called up extra resources from across the top of the South Island as gang members from around the country descended on the region for the occasion.
Tasman District Commander, Superintendent Tracey Thompson, said overall police are generally pleased with attendees’ compliance with the law, including the Gangs Act 2024.
“Our role in policing events like this is to ensure the public is able to go about their business safely and to provide reassurance, as well as enforcing the law and ensuring people’s safety,” she said.
Local kuia Ngareta Timutimu (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui) left her house to find 40 or 50 officers assembled outside Otūmoko Urupā on Matapihi Rd.
“My cemetery, which is not far from my house, it was just covered with police cars, policemen, and I was absolutely shocked. I’d never seen so many police cars and policemen in the same place before, so I was shocked and basically angry and hurt. Ka tangi ahau [I cried].
“What hit me first was that they were right outside of the urupā where my tūpuna lie and where I and my whānau buried my first cousin on Saturday,” she said.