A woman lost $1200 in pokies winnings after it was stolen from her bag. Photo / File

A Lincoln bar patron who won $1200 on the pokies may have been targeted by thieves moments after she collected the money.

A group of men who were in the bar at the same time are the focus of police inquiries. It is believed they watched her being paid, and quickly swooped.

After she was paid out at the bar, in the Famous Grouse Hotel, the men who had been sitting nearby went over and congratulated her.

While she was distracted, the money disappeared from her handbag.

She only realised it was gone after she left the hotel.

Police have taken CCTV security camera footage from the hotel which shows the men mobbing the women in a congratulatory way.

The footage also captures a hand from one of the men going towards the bag.

Police say they may have identified one of the group but aren’t saying anymore about the theft, which happened about two weeks ago.

The Selwyn Times understands the men are from the Amberley area.

