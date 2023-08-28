Monday afternoon fire south of Hastings

The Fire Emergency NZ crews in Te Aute Rd, south of Hastings, during a Monday afternoon house fire. Photo / Chris Hyde

Three fire appliances and two tankers were used in the fighting of a house fire on Monday afternoon at Pukahu, south of Hastings.

The alarm was raised at 3.25pm and the house, mainly hidden from the road by trees off Te Aute Rd and near the Riverbend camp, was well-involved in fire when the first crews arrived, said a Fire Emergency New Zealand spokesperson.

Firefighters were called from Hastings, Napier and Havelock North and the fire was quickly under control, with no injuries reported, but crews were still at the scene more than an hour-and-a-half later.

It was the latest of a series of winter house fires in Hawke’s Bay.