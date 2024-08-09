“It would be tough enough to be in a situation where you need a food bank, let alone to turn up and not have the essentials.”

Feed Out facilitates donations of milk from Miraka and Fonterra farmers to turn into milk meals to supply to 115 food banks and community organisations across the country.

Donovan said it was almost too easy to donate; all you needed to do was tick a box.

“It’s just the easiest thing in the world which suits busy dairy farming families who want to support their community, and you’re not going to miss it because it’s a small amount in the scheme of an annual milk production.”

Her message to other dairy farmers across the country is to put small amounts of milk back into the system regularly, to give to those who need it most.

Meat the Need and Feed Out general manager, Zellara Holden said just one litre of milk could provide four servings of dairy for someone in need.

“Around 2.4% of New Zealand’s total milk production is required to feed our whole country per year,” Holden said.

“If dairy farmers could donate one litre per cow, every year, we could all help change the face of food insecurity in Aotearoa by giving important nutrients to those bearing the brunt of food insecurity.”

Holden said it was the collective that made the difference.

“Together, we have the power to nourish New Zealanders who need it most.”

To donate through Feed Out, farmers can fill out the form online at FeedOut.org or talk to their processor’s representatives.



