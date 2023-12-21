Alex Scarrow, who died on the Mohaka River on Saturday, was a volunteer firefighter who helped the Te Pōhue community through the cyclone.

Alex Scarrow, who died on the Mohaka River on Saturday, was a volunteer firefighter who helped the Te Pōhue community through the cyclone.

A man who died while rafting on the Mohaka River has been identified as 31-year-old Te Pōhue Volunteer Rural Fire Brigade member Alex Scarrow.

Scarrow’s name was released by police on Thursday, a day after they confirmed a man died when a raft flipped on the river on Saturday.

Ngati Hineuru blessed the site of the tragedy on Tuesday and put a rahui in place over a stretch of the river from Glen Falls to Te Kooti’s bridge, encouraging people not to use the sector of the river during the week as a mark of respect for the conditions and the victim.

Scarrow was the Te Pōhue brigade’s deputy controller and along with his partner had supported many in the community through Cyclone Gabrielle, the creator of a Givealittle funding page established to support his family said.

“Alex Scarrow was a brilliant man with a huge characteristic personality,” the page says. “He was the life of the party and the smile to everyone’s day.

“He has made an impression on more people than he will ever realise — he was that funny guy you just looked up to,” it said.

A celebration of his life is set to be held in the Te Pōhue Fire Station on Friday starting at 11am.