A person received moderate injuries when a car rolled on the northbound lane of Great North Rd on Tuesday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person received moderate injuries and the northbound lane on Whanganui’s Great North Rd was blocked after a car rolled on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash near the Victoria Ave intersection around 10.50am. The road was partially blocked for a time.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said it received a call to an incident on Great North Rd and Victoria Ave at 10.45am.

One ambulance responded and the crew treated one person in a moderate condition and took them to Whanganui Hospital.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand also attended the crash.