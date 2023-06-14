Mobility scooter user suffers serious injuries after being hit by car

Police are urging witnesses to a crash involving a car and mobility scooter in Napier this afternoon to come forward.

According to a police spokesperson, the crash occurred at the intersection of York Ave and Auckland Road in the suburb of Greenmeadows at 3.30pm this afternoon.

The mobility scooter user suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Police are attempting to understand what happened during the incident, and are asking anyone who witnessed it to come forward.

Police are also wanting to view any CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured the crash.

Anyone with relevant information can contact police on 105 and quote event number P054995117.



