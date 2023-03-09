Mission night with Rod Stewart the night for Ella

Ella Pollet will be on stage as a supporting act for Rod Stewart's Mission Estate Concert. Photo / Supplied

A Hawke’s Bay teenager will be able to feel the rhythm of her heart beating with excitement when she steps onto the stage as a supporting act for Rod Stewart the Mission Estate Concert on April 8.

Ella Pollet, 17, says she is very excited about her minutes on stage at the Mission Estate.

“I’m excited. I know I’ll be a little bit nervous closer to the time but once I’m on stage singing and talking to the audience I will be fine,” Ella said.

She is planning to sing a range of covers “that everyone knows such as Valerie and Jolene” along with some of her originals.

The Hawke’s Bay emerging singer/songwriter tells her story of life through her songs and has been described as having a sweet voice with a hint of country. Ella’s love of music began when she learned ukulele at primary school, progressing to vocal lessons at intermediate, and her talents blossomed during high school.

She won the Rockquest competition in 2021 and 2022, representing Hawke’s Bay in the solo/duo category.

“Rockquest was very cool.”

Ella is a regular performer at local events and has opened for acts such as Danica Bryant and has played at a number of large events including Christmas at the Park, the Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards, Cape Estate Boxing Day Festival, and Outfield.

After winning the Rockquest competition last year she has recorded three more original songs which will be released this year.

“I’ve been into music since I was young and started doing gigs when I was 15″.

Ella plays the guitar and the ukulele along with a “little bit of piano”.

When she found out she had been selected to open for superstar Stewart, she said she was “like oh my God”. The announcement was under embargo so she could only tell family.

“It’s such a good opportunity for me. One of the first people I messaged later was my sister’s friend Danica and asked all her sorts of questions about what it was like because she was one of the supporting acts for Elton John at the Mission,” Ella said.

Ella says she enjoys performing live: “I like connecting with the crowd and one day I hope to be a professional singer.”

She’s really hoping she gets to make Stewart’s acquaintance. “It would be cool to meet him.”

Rod Stewart: The Hits will be supported by Cyndi Lauper and New Zealand rock singer Jon Stevens.

Ella will be on stage from 2.45pm until 3pm.



