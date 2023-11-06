Mission Concert: Can Robbie Williams bring ‘Summertime’ to Napier after spell of bad weather?

Robbie Williams is set to perform on Saturday and Sunday at the Mission Estate Winery. Photo / NZME

A weather ‘Angel’ is set to appear this weekend, with superstar Robbie Williams looking to turn the tables on an impending burst of rain and thunder in Hawke’s Bay.

MetService issued a heavy rain watch and a warning for areas of the region on Tuesday until Wednesday morning, with more bad weather set to stick around this week.

Thunderstorms were forecast in Wairoa where there is a weather warning and 70 to 110mm of rain is expected, especially in the ranges.

Those between Napier and Wairoa were also in for periods of heavy rain that could reach warning levels, as well as possible thunderstorms.

However, according to MetService, concertgoers on Saturday and Sunday need not worry about taking a poncho to the upcoming Robbie Williams show at Mission Estate in Napier, as the weekend will bring plenty of sunshine and higher temperatures.

“It’s looking great. There’s actually going to be a distinct lack of bad weather around Hawke’s Bay this weekend, which will be very nice for concertgoers,” MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

“It may not be completely sunny the whole weekend, but some clouds might bring some welcome respite from the beating sun.”

While temperatures won’t reach the lofty heights that usually pop up around this time of year, Ferris said there will still be a distinct and noticeable increase.

“Looking at Napier on Saturday there will be a high of 19C, which will bump up to 22C on Sunday.”

There could be the chance of a little afternoon sea breeze, Ferris said.

“It depends really on how much wind there is and how close you are to the coast.”

Ferris said the reason for the bad weather early in the week would be due to a southerly flow making its way down the country.

“The greatest risk is really inland Hawke’s Bay. It looks as though the worst of the weather eases on Wednesday, and a couple more showers will end out the week.”

Thousands are expected to arrive in the region this week as pop icon Williams makes his Mission debut over the weekend.

It’s a slight change from his last New Zealand appearance in 2018, which saw him safe from the rain inside Auckland’s Spark Arena and Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Rain nearly got the better of Rod Stewart in April, with the start times of his Mission Estate Concert altered after a rain watch was issued.

Despite the scare, wild weather largely stayed away for the duration of the event.

