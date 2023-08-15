Missing woman Jude Coxhead, 62, was last seen by family in Tauranga, and her car was found near Matamata. Photo / Supplied via NZ Police

Police searching for missing woman Jude Coxhead have spoken with a couple they were seeking.

Coxhead was last seen by family in Tauranga on Saturday. The 62-year-old’s vehicle was found at the Wairere Falls car park near Matamata yesterday.

Police yesterday appealed for information on a couple pictured in the area at the time and said in an update today they had since spoken with them, and the pair had helped with their inquiries.

The search for Coxhead continues, with Land Search and Rescue, Department of Conservation, Fire and Emergency NZ, the rapid relief team and local iwi helping today.

Coxhead has blonde hair and a slim build. Her vehicle is a gold-coloured Nissan Tiida with the registration FLM444.

“We would like to thank members of the public who have provided information and we continue to ask that anyone with information comes forward,” police said in the statement today.

Police wanted to speak to anyone who was in or around the Wairere Falls car park between 6am and 5.30pm on August 13.