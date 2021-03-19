Missing woman: Bay of Plenty police seek information on Shylo Rose Porter

Bay of Plenty police are looking for missing 24-year-old Shylo Rose Porter, also known as Whakarongopai.

Police are calling on information to help find a young woman.

Bay of Plenty police are looking for missing 24-year-old Shylo Rose Porter, also known as Whakarongopai.

Whānau last heard from Porter last night and have serious concerns for her welfare.

She is believed to be in the Rotoiti area.

She is thought to be driving a Silver 2009 Audi A3 hatchback, registration number MYM472.

Police are asking anyone who has seen her or her vehicle, or has any information that may help, to call them on 105 and quote event number P045868786.