Missing West Auckland man Dylan Barford: Police hunting for vehicle of interest

West Auckland man Dylan Bradford, 34, was last seen on September 23, 2023.

Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle in connection with the disappearance of West Auckland man Dylan Barford, who was reported missing over two weeks ago.

Police earlier said they were concerned for the 34-year-old’s welfare, appealing for any information from the public about Barford’s whereabouts.

A silver hatchback police believe to have been a Suzuki Swift, Nissan Tiida “or similar” was captured in security footage the morning after Barford went missing.

About 4.15am Sunday, September 24, the car was seen going north on the Northwestern Motorway, “probably from the St Lukes on-ramp,” a police spokesman said.

Dylan Barford was spotted on security footage near Westgate Shopping Centre in West Auckland on September 24.

At 4.28am the car stopped on the left-hand shoulder of the motorway between Westgate and the Brigham Creek Rd roundabout.

It stayed on the shoulder for about two minutes before it continued travelling north, the spokesman said.

At 4.34am, the vehicle went through the Brigham Creek Rd roundabout and continued north towards Kumeū.

Polce would like to hear from anyone who was driving or was in the vehicle at that time. Information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. or on 105, referencing case file number 230924/2185.

Barford was last seen wearing a black jacket and Adidas tear-away track pants.

He is medium build, 168cm tall and has tattoos on his right elbow and left forearm, police said.

Police released a still image of him from security footage at Westgate Shopping Centre the morning after he went missing.