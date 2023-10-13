Police investigating the disappearance of Auckland man Dylan Barford have recovered a body near Auckland's Northwestern motorway. Photo / NZ Police

Police investigating the disappearance of Auckland man Dylan Barford have recovered a body near Auckland's Northwestern motorway. Photo / NZ Police

Police searching for missing West Auckland man Dylan Barford have recovered a body this afternoon and believe it is his.

Police received a report of a body on a grassy section next to the Northwestern Motorway, near the Hobsonville off-ramp in West Harbour.

Police say a scene examination is underway and have asked the public to avoid the area.

Barford’s family have been notified and police say they are being provided support.

Police announced earlier this week that they were looking for the driver of a vehicle in connection with the disappearance of Barford, who was reported missing more than two weeks ago.

A silver hatchback police believe to be a Suzuki Swift, Nissan Tiida “or similar” was seen on security footage the morning after Barford went missing.

About 4.15am on Sunday, September 24, the car was seen going north on the Northwestern Motorway, “probably from the St Lukes on-ramp”, a police spokesman said.

This vehicle was captured on various CCTV cameras across Auckland on the morning Barford went missing. Photo / NZ Police

At 4.28am, the car stopped on the left shoulder of the motorway between Westgate and the Brigham Creek Rd roundabout.

It stayed on the shoulder for about two minutes before it continued north, the spokesman said.

The car travelled through the Brigham Creek Rd roundabout. Photo / NZ Police

At 4.34am, it went through the Brigham Creek Rd roundabout and continued north towards Kumeū.

Police say an investigation into the circumstances of the death is underway and a post-mortem is expected, with further information to be provided.



