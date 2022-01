Sky, aged 14, was last seen at his Southgate home at 4pm. Photo / NZ Police

Sky, aged 14, was last seen at his Southgate home at 4pm. Photo / NZ Police

A teenager who went missing from his Wellington home this afternoon has been found safe and well.

Sky, aged 14, was located around four hours after he went missing from his Southgate home.

Police asked for public sightings as they were concerned for his wellbeing.

But the teenager has been found "safe and well", police said this evening.

"We'd like to thank the public for their assistance."