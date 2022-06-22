William Abbott has gone missing from his Wellington home. Photo / Supplied

William Abbott has gone missing from his Wellington home. Photo / Supplied

The desperate parents of a missing Wellington teenager have asked for the public's help to locate their boy, who they believe may be planning to "go bush".

William Abbott, 16, was last seen in Kilbirnie on Monday evening, and was reported missing yesterday after his family realised he never showed up at school.

"It appears he's taken off. He's left some notes, he's not particularly happy. He's kind of thinking about going bush," said mum Caroline Abbott.

"He's not really gone in a very prepared way."

William, who does not have much experience in the bush, has taken some money from his bank account but did not appear to have taken supplies from home to help him if he did enter the bush.

"We don't know where he's gone or in what direction."

William is about 1.8m (6 foot 1) tall, with dark hair and a slim build. Photo / Supplied

He is described as about 6'1" (1.8m) tall, of slim-average build, and with dark hair.

"He may have changed his appearance to avoid camera detection and could be wearing glasses."

He may be in the Wellington or Nelson/Marlborough areas.

Abbott said they had reason to believe he could have taken the train up north or the ferry down south but had no way of knowing where he could be now.

Abbott said the family were "devastated" and "really, really worried".

"We're just wanting to get him home so we can support him with whatever he needs," she said.

"We all love you so much and we need you home with us," she said in a plea to William.

William's appearance may have changed since he disappeared. Photo / Supplied

She asked for the public to keep their eyes open for signs of William and contact police if they believed they'd seen him.

Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to call 105 and quote event number P050988984.