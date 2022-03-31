The tramper intended to climb Devil's Armchair near the northern end of Milford Track, but was reported overdue after midnight on Monday. Photo / Mike Scott

Rescuers say the body of a man missing in Milford Sound has been found and will be recovered from a river canyon.

The tramper intended to climb Devil's Armchair near the northern end of Milford Track, but was reported overdue after midnight on Monday.

Police Search and Rescue, LandSAR personnel, and specialist Alpine Cliff Rescue (ACR) teams from Queenstown and Wanaka searched the route that it was believed the man intended taking, and another specialist canyoning team searched gorge and river areas. Air search had also been involved.

Queenstown ACR team spokesman Russell Tilsley said this afternoon the police dive squad would retrieve the body from a river canyon at Giant Gate Falls.

It was quite technical terrain and required specialist skills to reach, he said.

The Otago Daily Times understands the Wanaka canyon SAR team is guiding the dive squad to the site.

Yesterday morning, additional search and rescue personnel and volunteers from Dunedin and the local region joined the search.

New Zealand Outdoor Instructors Association guide and instructor Chris Prudden, who was not involved with the search, said the terrain - which included steep rock faces, dense bush and moss-covered boulders - was challenging, even for the most seasoned trampers and climbers.

"[Climbing the Devil's Armchair is] a serious undertaking. Once you get out of the valleys, it's very steep. People really do have to have more than just tramping skills; they need to be making some mountaineering decisions."

Prudden was also a former Alpine Cliff Rescue team leader and has more than 40 years' experience.

Speaking before the man's body was found, he said the ACR team would likely have sought good visibility by covering the upper area of the mountain and in bush areas would look for where the tramper entered in the lower areas and any evidence that might be there.

"Trying to find out what his previous knowledge was, and did he take advice from anyone on where to go and how to get there would be a good start," Prudden said.

Because of the terrain, even a minor, lower leg injury would be enough to stop someone in their tracks, Prudden said.

However, he said it was positive for the searchers that weather conditions were on their side.