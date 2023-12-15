Family members say Devon Jackson-Budgen was always making friends with everyone. Photo / Ellie Budgen

Family members say Devon Jackson-Budgen was always making friends with everyone. Photo / Ellie Budgen

The family of a man whose body was found on Auckland’s North Shore has described him as “friendly” and “eccentric.”

Te Awamutu man Devon Jackson-Budgen was found dead yesterday, three weeks after he went missing.

He had been staying with his older sister after a serious mental health incident at his home in Katikati.

On November 21, Jackson-Budgen was reported missing when he didn’t return home from a walk he had taken the day before.

His younger sister Ellie Budgen said their older sister took really good care of him, but “he must have just made up his mind”.

She told the Herald the 24-year-old was always making friends with everybody.

“He was always helping everyone out.

“Our older sister posted a story about him helping a guy at the supermarket who had a broken finger to scan his groceries.”

The 24-year-old created a mural for a friend in Te Awamutu who had died. Photo / Ellie Budgen

Budgen said her older brother loved to skateboard and would always teach kids how to do tricks, safety and how to ride a board.

She also said he loved counter-culture such as alternative music, New Zealand music and graffiti art.

“He did an absolutely beautiful mural in Te Awamutu for his best friend that passed away five years ago.”

A police spokesperson said this morning that his body was discovered by a member of Search and Rescue yesterday.

His death was not being treated as suspicious and would be referred to the Coroner.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this time.”

SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

• What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

• Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)• Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111







