The search for Taupō woman Jan-Marie Burton. Photo / Supplied

A woman missing for five days near Taupō has been reunited with her family.

Jan-Marie Burton, who was reported missing last Wednesday from Kinloch, was found in the Kawakawa Bay Reserve on the shore of Lake Taupō late on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement today, Senior Constable Barry Shepherd praised the efforts of dozens of search and rescue specialists who had contributed to the “massive effort.

“Search efforts since Wednesday involved up to 70 LandSAR staff and Police from across the Central North Island and from afar afield as Waihi, Whakatāne, Hawke’s Bay and Whanganui.

“Searchers have been well supported by Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Lake Taupō Volunteer Coastguard and Lake Taupō Harbourmaster,” Shepherd said.

He said after Burton was found, she was checked by an air ambulance paramedic and was well enough to be transported to Taupo with the searchers on the Coastguard vessel.

“She had not sustained any physical injuries and was reunited with her family in Taupō, before being taken to Taupō Hospital for assessment.

“Naturally her family was relieved to see she was safe.”

Shepherd said there were a lot of very determined people on this search and the elation of finding Jan was a “little bit emotional.

“Her family has been very supportive and we have built a close relationship over the last five days.

”I would like to thank our Search and Rescue partners on a great effort, which showcased the professionalism, tenacity, and persistence of everyone who was involved.”