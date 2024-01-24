The Prime Minister gets set to attend Ratana, why pedestrian crossings cost thousands more in Auckland and the Reserve Bank’s debt-to-income proposal in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

Police continue to appeal to the public for sightings of a swimmer who went missing on the Whangaparāoa Peninsula 10 days ago.

Emergency services were called to Gulf Harbour Marina on January 14 when a man was spotted facing difficulty in the water.

He was seen getting into the sea from the rock breakwater near the entrance to the marina between 8pm and 9pm.

“Police, with the assistance of Coastguard, have co-ordinated a significant search in the area over the last 10 days, however have not yet located anyone,” a police spokesperson said.

Police said they have today made the decision to suspend the search, pending further information.

“We continue to ask anyone who may have seen a person entering the water entered the water from the rock breakwater, near the entrance to the Gulf Harbour Marina, Whangaparāoa Peninsula, between 4pm and 8pm to please get in touch,” police said.

Information can be provided via police’s 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240115/5399.