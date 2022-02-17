Missing since December: Ōtorohanga dad Tom Phillips still on run with three children

Missing father Tom Phillips and his young children, from left, Jayda, Ember and Maverick, have not been seen since December. Photo / Supplied

Missing father Tom Phillips and his young children, from left, Jayda, Ember and Maverick, have not been seen since December. Photo / Supplied

A King Country father and his three young children remain missing more than two months after they were last seen.

Police today confirmed that enquiries were still ongoing to track down Ōtorohanga man Tom Phillips and his two primary-age daughters and son.

Earlier last month, 34-year-old Phillips did not show up for a court date to face a charge connected to an earlier disappearance, with a judge subsequently issuing a warrant for his arrest.

Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin said the warrant remained outstanding following his failure to appear in the Te Kuiti District Court on January 12.

Phillips had not been located at this time, he said.

Last September, Phillips sparked a large-scale search when his ute was found abandoned on Kiritehere Beach below the tide line with no sign of the family.

After the extensive search and rescue effort by a number of emergency services, the local community and iwi, Phillips and his children walked through the front door of his parents' home on September 28. They had been staying in a tent in dense bush, his family said.

He was charged with wasteful deployment of police resources following the 17-day search.

Today, police were tight lipped about the operation to find Phillips but said they believed Jayda, 8, Maverick, 6, and Ember, 5, were with him.

"Police continue to make enquiries to establish the whereabouts of Tom Phillips, who we believe is currently with his three children," said Loughlin.

Police would not be disclosing the details of the enquiries that are under way, he said.

"We are receiving useful information from members of public who, after the events of September, are aware of both what Tom Phillips and his children look like," said Loughrin.

Last month, Phillips' ex-wife appealed for the public to help find her missing children once more.

At that stage she told Newshub the father and children hadn't been seen since December 10.

"My babies are missing and there's no trace of them, this time it's been way longer and it's more of a worry. His truck hasn't even been sighted," she said.

"I want people to keep an eye out, you know, they've been missing 34 days. Any pig hunters out there, anyone, if they see any sign of them please let us know."

She added they could be anywhere in New Zealand, including the South Island.

In December, police confirmed they were making inquiries to establish the location of a 34-year-old man and three children "following reports that the male has breached court-ordered conditions".

"There are no immediate concerns for their safety at this time," police said.

In a later statement, police said they were working with the wider Phillips family.

"We are aware Thomas and the children are not currently at the family home and will continue to monitor and regularly reassess the situation.

"We are making initial enquiries and no search has been initiated.

"As this is a family court related matter, Police won't be making further comment at this stage."