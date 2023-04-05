Missing Queenstown woman Suzanne Frew found dead

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts, a reminder whooping cough deaths can be prevented and the global stage awaits for Jacinda Ardern ahead of her valedictory speech tonight in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police have found the body of a Queenstown woman who was previously reported missing.

Officers had previously appealed for the public’s help in finding Suzanne Frew who was last seen driving her silver Mitsubishi Outlander on Frankton Rd on Monday morning.

She was wearing a pink hoodie and black tights.

Around 8.30am today, police said they had found a body on Highview Tce in Queenstown.

It followed an extensive search and rescue effort.

“Our thoughts are with her whanau and friends at this difficult time.

“The matter is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the Coroner,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police would like to thank our search and rescue volunteers and members of the public that assisted with the search effort.”