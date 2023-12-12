Police are seeking help from the public to find two missing people in separate cases around the Waikato - Devon Anton Jackson-Budgen, 24 and Anthony Goodman, 50.

Police are seeking help from the public to find two missing people in separate cases around the Waikato, but a third person has now been found.

Police say they have concerns for a man last seen at Waihi Beach early last week.

Anthony Goodman, 50, was last seen in the area on Monday, December 4.

He is from Clevedon in Auckland and police said he may have travelled back there.

His family was concerned for his welfare.

“If you have seen Anthony or can assist police in locating him, please contact 105 and quote file number 231210/3854.”

Meanwhile, North Shore police are appealing for the public’s help to find former Te Awamutu resident Devon Anton Jackson-Budgen, 24, who was reported missing from the Browns Bay area by concerned family on November 21.

Police said it was believed he had been seen in the Rosedale and Orewa areas.

Police and Jackson-Budgen’s family had concerns for his wellbeing.

“Anyone who has seen Devon Jackson-Budgen or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call police on 111, quoting file number 231121/2400.”

A third missing person, from the Dinsdale Hamilton area, has been found safe and well, Police confirmed today.

“The young woman reported missing from Dinsdale in Hamilton on Saturday has been found and is safe. Thanks for all your shares,” Waikato Police said on its Facebook page.

