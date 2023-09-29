Missing person update: Police release CCTV recording of missing Auckland man Dylan Barford

It shows Dylan in the vicinity of Westgate Shopping Centre about 12.30am on Sunday, September 24. Photo / NZ Police

Police have released a CCTV image of missing West Auckland man Dylan Barford, last seen at Westgate Shopping Centre.

It shows Dylan in the vicinity of Westgate Shopping Centre about 12.30am on Sunday, September 24.

Police are also appealing to residents of the Massey/West Harbour area to review their CCTV cameras and contact Police if their footage reveals sightings of Dylan late on Saturday night or early on Sunday morning.

They are also making the same appeal to motorists with dashcam footage in this area at this time.

Dylan is 34 years old, of medium build, 168cm tall and has tattoos on the rear of his right elbow and left forearm.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue Adidas tear-away track pants late on Saturday evening September 23.

“His family have concerns for his welfare and safety,” said a police spokesperson.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who was around the Westgate Shopping Centre at this time.

“Please contact Police on 105, referencing case file number 230924/2185.”