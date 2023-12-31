Marshall was last seen around 10am yesterday on Scenic Dr in Manurewa. Photo / Police

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Auckland teenager Marshall.

A Police spokesperson said Marshall was last seen around 10am yesterday, in Scenic Dr in Manurewa.

“He was wearing long black pants, black beanie, black singlet or hoody, and pink crocs.

“Police and Marshall’s family have concerns for his welfare.”

Anyone who has seen Marshall or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call Police on 111, quoting file number 231230/6504.