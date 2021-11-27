Missing Nelson woman Carole Marfell was attacked 17 years ago

Carole Marfell. Photo / NZ Police

A woman reported missing in Nelson has previously spoken of her fears after being attacked 17 years ago.

Nelson police are seeking sightings of Carole Marfell, 50.

"There are real concerns for her welfare," said a police spokesperson.

"She resides in The Brook but could be anywhere in Nelson.

"If you see Carole or have any information as to her whereabouts, please call 111 and quote file number 211127/3292."

Carole Marfell. Photo / NZ Police

The Herald contacted police to see if the concerns around Marfell's disappearance are in any way connected to her concerns in October 2020 about a man who randomly attacked her 17 years ago.

But they would not be drawn. "The focus for police is on locating her and making sure she's okay - nothing more to add at this stage," said the spokesperson.

Marfell was attacked and robbed in September 1, 2004, as she used an ATM in Christchurch.

The terrifying incident has stayed with Marfell for many years. She said she'd been having "quite bad flashbacks" and did not know how to cope with the hell she was going through.