Human remains found by hunters in Kaingaroa Forest in April have been confirmed as missing Murupara man Lofty Maki.

Maki, 63, was reported missing on December 9 after visiting his sister in Murupara three days earlier, telling her at the time he intended to travel to Rotorua that day.

He left his sister’s place in a white Suzuki Grand Vitara and drove to the Rotorua Pak’nSave, then home again, for an unknown period of time, police reported in February.

His route from that point wasn’t certain, and Maki was reported missing on the evening of December 9.

In a statement today, police said DNA testing of the remains found by hunters in April took three months to return a result that established it was him. The process involved close relatives of Maki.

The case was referred to the Coroner.

Police said it investigated the disappearance extensively.

Kaingaroa Forest lies between Rotorua and Murupara in the Bay of Plenty.

In its February statement about Maki’s journey, police said his vehicle had been detected by cameras on December 7 at 1.56am. First, it was driving towards Napier, then seven minutes later it was detected driving back towards Taupō.

Checks of Taupō, Whakatāne and Rotorua hospitals resulted in no leads.

The police also made inquiries with the bank, supermarkets, and council, and followed leads “that trickled in” but none led to Maki.

One of the last physical sightings of Maki was at the Pak’nSave at about 5.30pm on December 6. Officers carried out foot patrols, and area searches, and followed up with witnesses to no avail.

Maki was described as being small, thin build, between 160cm and 170cm tall, and was possibly in the early stages of dementia, police said.

“At times he forgets who, or where he is and occasionally leaves his car running to keep the interior warm,” the statement in February said.

It said police, whānau and friends had been carrying out extensive searches across the region.

“Lofty’s loved ones have painstakingly searched every possible fishing spot in the Western Bay of Plenty, along with service stations and the places he frequented. Unfortunately, nothing substantial has turned up.”