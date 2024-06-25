The reward period for information leading to the whereabouts of three missing Marokopa children and their fugitive father Tom Phillips has expired.

Phillips has been missing with his three children Jayda, Ember and Maverick somewhere in the Waikato bush since December 2021.

The deadline for the $80,000 reward for information leading to the location and safe return of the three children expired at 11.59pm last night.

Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders said on Monday, while the extra officers deployed to the region in recent weeks would be pulled out of the area, a dedicated investigation team would remain to assess tips and any information about Phillips’ whereabouts.

He said police had received 50 reports worthy of consideration since they announced their reward. A further 150 reports have been made to police.

Saunders refused to give details of those tips as the investigation was ongoing. He did confirm police were looking at several locations of interest in the western Waikato.

Saunders said: “We continue to have concerns for the wellbeing and safety of Ember, Maverick and Jayda, who have been missing since ... they were taken by their father, Tom Phillips, to a location unknown.

“If you have credible, current information that could lead to the location and safe return of Ember, Maverick and Jayda, please email the dedicated email address op.curly@police.govt.nz(link sends e-mail) or contact Police on 105 or online at 105.police.govt.nz clicking ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number 211218/5611.”

Clockwise from top left: Tom Phillips and children Jayda, Ember and Maverick. Photo / New Zealand Police

While on the run, Phillips is alleged to have robbed a bank, shot at a supermarket worker, stolen a ute and a quad bike, and tried to break into a shop.

The mother of the three missing Marokopa children recently made a public plea for the return of her children and shared a letter she claimed was written by their on-the-run father, in which he said, “I have a good heart and I mean well”.

In a video message to Phillips, mother Cat said: “I am standing here before you today begging you for your help to bring my babies home.

“They are just innocent children, they do not deserve to be treated this way. They do not deserve the life that is being provided to them right now.”

As well as the reward, an immunity period being offered to anyone helping Phillips hide who tipped police off was not guaranteed to continue past Tuesday night, a police spokesman told the Herald.

Attention on Phillips and his children has ramped up in the past two weeks, with police issuing the reward, deploying officers to Marokopa and then Ōtorohanga, and setting up checkpoints in the hope of finding them.