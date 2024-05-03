NZ's first case of an international sporting rep diagnosed with CTE, Lachie Jones inquest and Princess Charlotte turns nine in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

A 9-year-old boy missing from South Auckland for more than three weeks has been found.

T.J. was found safe and well, police said in a statement this afternoon.

“Police would like to thank the members of the public who provided information that assisted in locating him.”

The boy, who was also known as Riona, had last been seen in the Māngere area on April 11.

“He is believed to be somewhere in Māngere, Papatoetoe, Ōtara or the wider Auckland area, but we are keeping an open mind on his whereabouts. Police and his family have concerns for his welfare and ask anyone who sees T.J. to contact police as soon as possible on 111″, police said in a statement before the boy was found.















