Police say Matthew Knight was last heard from in a remote area of Northern Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police are reviewing whether to continue a “high risk” search for Waikato man Matthew Knight, who went missing in Northern Hawke’s Bay just under a month ago.

The 19-year-old was last seen in the Raupunga/Mohaka area, a small settlement in northern Hawke’s Bay, on October 9.

He was wearing black work boots, blue jeans, and a black jacket before he went missing.

A police media spokeswoman told Hawke’s Bay Today there was “clear evidence” to link Knight to the area.

Numerous searches and inquiries had been conducted, centred around the Mohaka railway viaduct and the surrounding river, and the Police National Dive squad has searched the Mohaka River and around 200 metres downstream.

The police spokeswoman said the amount of rain and water level of the river, as well as debris from Cyclone Gabrielle, had made the area “high risk” and challenging for those searching.

Members of the public who have seen Knight or may have any information that may assist in locating him, are asked to contact police on 105 if it is after the fact, or 111 if it is a recent sighting.

The police’s reference file number is 231010/6661.