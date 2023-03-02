Missing man Joseph Ahuriri last seen heading south in Havelock North

Angry residents in cut-off Karekare on Auckland's west coast feel forgotten, passenger and freight train collide in Greece killing dozens & prosecutions continue one year on from Parliament protest in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Angry residents in cut-off Karekare on Auckland's west coast feel forgotten, passenger and freight train collide in Greece killing dozens & prosecutions continue one year on from Parliament protest in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police have released new details of last known whereabouts of missing 40-year-old Gisborne man Joseph Ahuriri.

Ahuriri was last seen heading south in Havelock North on Tuesday, February 14 at 5.15am after checking out of his hotel at 4.28am the same day, a police spokesperson said.

“And did not return. State Highway 2 north back to Gisborne would have been impassable at this time due to flooding.

“Police, along with his whānau, want to know where he is and that he is safe.”

Eastern District Police has been making inquiries into the missing man and have issued a statement seeking help from the public.

Ahuriri left home in Gisborne on February 13 around 4pm, heading to Napier, and intending to return around 2am the next day.

“He was driving a white Toyota Hilux, registration DZH116 but due to the weather conditions, Joseph stayed at a hotel on Marine Parade, Napier,” a police spokesperson said.

This was the last time his family or anyone heard from him.

Ahuriri’s family said the father of eight had been visiting whanau in Hawke’s Bay that day and planned to return home to Gisborne but decided not to because of worsening weather.

He agreed with his partner Clarissa Poi that he should stay at Scenic Hotel Te Pania in Napier until the storm settled. That was the last she heard of him.

Two days ago, the police said Ahuriri was now being treated as a missing person, after previously saying he was uncontactable.

Eastern District Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park said police inquiries suggested that it was unlikely that his disappearance was cyclone related, “although this cannot be fully ruled out”.

Mike Ahuriri, Joseph’s older brother, strongly disagreed with the police’s finding.

“The statement … it may not be Cyclone Gabrielle-related is bullshit,” he said.

The police statement also included details of five other people considered “uncontactable”. Of those, police said three of them were facing criminal charges, and two had skipped bail.

Although police said Joseph Ahuriri was “in addition to” this group, Mike Ahuriri said the family felt he had been grouped in with these people.

“The family all felt that [police] thought he was a criminal. Mum went nuts about it - she wasn’t happy about it.

“We know he’s not a criminal.”

He added: “He’s a loving father, a loving brother, loves his kids.”

At a press conference today, Park reiterated that police did not believe that the cyclone “was part of his disappearance”, while adding that “we can’t discount that”.

“I know for his family it’s extremely stressful and it’s a really hard time for them,” she said.

“So if anyone has any information in relation to Joseph, please come forward.”

Anyone with information that may help Police has been asked to contact Police on 105, or online using ‘Update Report’ and quote file number 230225/2804.



